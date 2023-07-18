Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss situation around grain deal over phone — source

ANKARA, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

"During the call, [the two foreign ministers] discussed the latest developments as part of the Istanbul grain deal and the purchase of large-size planes from Russia to manage wildland fires," a Turkish diplomat told a TASS reporter.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was suspended on Monday. Russia, which had repeatedly extended the pact, an agreement initially concluded last July to ensure the passage of vessels carrying Ukrainian grain through corridors in the Black Sea, lamented that provisions of the deal allowing for unhindered exports of Russian agricultural products had never been implemented. Moscow argued that, although the agreement was designed to send foodstuffs to the poorest countries, the bulk of Ukrainian grain had landed in the West’s developed countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia could resume its participation in the deal when the provisions regarding Moscow are implemented.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would like to buy aircraft from Russia to tackle forest fires raging in the republic again this year. The Russian-made Be-200 amphibious aircraft were actively involved in efforts to stamp out wildfires in Turkey last year.