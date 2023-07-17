EU countries reduce gas consumption by 10% in H1 2023 — GECF report

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Natural gas consumption by the EU member-states dropped by 10% year on year during first six months of 2023 to 178 bln cubic meters, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

"In June 2023, the European Union (EU) experienced a 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) decrease in gas consumption, reaching a total of 18 billion cubic meters," GECF said. "This decline was primarily due to the growing wind and solar energy output, which led to a decrease in the reliance on gas for electricity generation. In addition, the ongoing implementation of the EU regulation promoting a voluntary 15% reduction in gas demand from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 impacted the gas consumption in the EU," according to the report. "The industrial sector demand has not fully recovered compared to the previous year, despite falling gas prices in Europe during the month," GECF noted.

Pipeline gas imports by the EU in June totaled 11.6 billion cubic meters, down 20% in annual terms. Overall, pipeline gas deliveries to the EU plummeted by 34% to 76.7 bln cubic meters. LNG supplies to Europe ticked up by 4.1% to 9.29 mln metric tons in June 2023. Europe imported 67.82 mln metric tons in total in the first half of 2023, up 8.2% annually.

The US, Qatar and Australia were the top LNG suppliers in June 2023. Russia ranks fourth, according to the GECF report.