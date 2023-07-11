VTB manages to cope with major difficulties, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. VTB traditionally specializes in foreign trade services, so it was difficult for the bank to cope with the hardships that occurred because of sanctions, but it managed to overcome the majority of them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with VTB CEO Andrey Kostin.

"Traditionally, VTB has primarily dealt with services for foreign trade operations. In view of that, it was linked to a significant degree to clients working in this sphere, to foreign infrastructure," the head of state said. "Certainly, it was probably more difficult for VTB than for other financial institutions to get through these difficulties created for us by ill-wishers," the Russian leader said.

"Nevertheless, the main difficulties were overcome owing to your efforts and the efforts of your team," Putin told Kostin.