China to 'steadily' develop cooperation with Russia — Russian speaker after talks with Xi

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that China will "consistently and steadily" continue cooperation with Russia.

"We discussed many issues of Russian-Chinese interaction. Despite the new conditions that we all live in, I am convinced that China, as a very responsible, serious state, never adapts to anyone; our relations are not subject to any conjuncture, any external political influence," Matviyenko told reporters.

"The main thing that I got out of all the meetings and conversations is that China will consistently and steadily continue to cooperate with the Russian Federation, to maintain the friendship that exists between our countries and peoples," the speaker of the upper house added.

She called the Chinese president a very wise, confident, educated and independent leader, "whose main goal in life is to defend China's national interests." According to Matviyenko, neither Russia nor China will allow anyone to talk to them "in the language of force and threats."

"We stand together for equal cooperation. We come out together against interference in internal affairs, for the right of each country to determine its own path and choice in its development," the speaker emphasized.

The delegation of the Russian parliament is currently on a visit to China. The visit is taking place at the invitation of the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.