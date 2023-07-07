Russia to impose sanctions against Naftogaz if necessary — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia may impose sanctions against the Ukrainian company Naftogaz in the event of its further unfair actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said that Russia might impose sanctions against Naftogaz if necessary.

"Of course," Peskov said when asked whether such a possibility is under consideration. "That was quite a well-grounded statement made by head of Gazprom, with reasons why such a possibility is not ruled out provided," he added.

Asked whether there is awareness when sanctions may be imposed, Kremlin Spokesman said: "Of course, everything will depend on the development of the situation in this field as stated by Miller yesterday." "We will closely monitor the situation. Naturally, we will not allow encroaching on our interests and the interests of our company," Peskov stressed.

In particular, Miller said that Naftogaz of Ukraine continued its attempts to file illegitimate claims in connection with the transit of Russian gas to Europe, adding that the company itself violated contractual obligations under trumped-up pretexts.