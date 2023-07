MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The ruble slightly strengthened against major foreign currencies on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 18:29 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.07% to 91.1 rubles, the euro - decreased by 0.07% to 98.93 rubles, and the yuan traded at 12.5 rubles (-0.31%).

The dollar and euro rates earlier surpassed 93 rubles and 102 rubles, respectively, for the first time since March 28, 2022.