Price of Russian gas for Moldova to decrease to $550 per 1,000 cubic meters in July

CHISINAU, July 3. /TASS/. The price of Russian gas exported to Moldova will go down in July 2023 to $550 from $568 per 1,000 cubic meters, Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban reported on Monday.

"The purchase value of natural gas supplied by Gazprom to the Republic of Moldova in July, with heat value considered, will total $550.6 per 1,000 cubic meters," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the whole volume of gas from the Russian supplier would be delivered to Tiraspoltransgas company (Transnistria).

Due to the shortage of gas supplies from Russia last winter Moldovan consumers on the right bank of the Dniester fully shifted to purchases from European suppliers, while Russian gas deliveries flew to Transnistria. This March Gazprom supplied a total of 176.7 mln cubic meters of natural gas, or 5.7 mln cubic meters per day.