Russia to work on all aspects to protect its rights under Naftogaz lawsuit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia will work through all legal aspects to protect its rights in the suit of Naftogaz to recover $5 bln for Crimean assets, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In any case, all legal aspects of this decision will be worked out, and options will be considered to ensure our legal rights," he told reporters.

Earlier, Naftogaz of Ukraine firm began the process of forcing Russia to return $5 bln as part of the Arbitration Court in The Hague's ruling on compensation for allegedly lost assets in Crimea.

In September 2017, Naftogaz filed a case against the Russian Federation in an international tribunal, seeking compensation for losses incurred as a result of the loss of assets in Crimea. The valued property includes producing assets of a Chernomorneftegaz company, gas in an underground storage facility in Crimea, and assets of other Naftogaz companies. Since then, the claim has been updated. Kiev requested $10 bln.