Power consumption up 1.3% since early June, 0.6% year-to-date — energy minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Power consumption in Russia has added 0.6% since the beginning of 2023 year-on-year and 1.3% since the start of June, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Power consumption has grown by 0.6% since the beginning of the year and 1.3% since the beginning of the month," he said.

Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak told TASS earlier that power consumption in Russia would most probably rise by 1.5-1.6% in 2023.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation. In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF later in the day.