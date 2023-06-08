Coal demand to grow until 2050 in Asia, Middle East — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The global coal consumption demand is expected to drop by 14% by 2030 and by 49% by 2050 but India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America will see a reverse trend, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The rise in demand is expected over time until 2050 in India and Southeast Asia, as well as in the Middle East and Latin America," Novak said.

The forecast structure of global oil consumption by 2040 is also characterized by a decline in steam coal share on account of growth of metallurgical coal share from 13% to 17% , the official added.