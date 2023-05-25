EAEU becoming one of multipolar world centers — Putin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is becoming one of centers of the evolving multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I note with confidence that cooperation within the Eurasian Union framework continues entrenching and our association is consistently taking up the position of one of independent and self-sufficient centers of the evolving multipolar world," the head of state said.

The interaction among EAEU member-nations "is always being built on principles of mutual benefit, consideration of interests of each other, and with the focus on supporting sustainable economic development and increasing the welfare of residents of all countries" in the Union, the Russian President stressed.