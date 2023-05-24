China ready to ramp up energy, investment cooperation with Russia — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. Chinese leaders are working toward strengthening and expanding cooperation with Russia in energy, trade and investment sphere, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"China and Russia should continue the deep use of the potential [of bilateral interaction] and increase the level of cooperation in trade-economic and investment spheres," Xi Jinping said, cited by the China Central Television.

Beijing is ready "to strengthen and deepen" ties with Moscow in the energy cooperation sphere, the Chinese leader stressed. China is going to pool efforts with Russia for increasing the level of interaction in all directions, in order "to enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership of China and Russia on an ongoing basis," Xi Jinping added.