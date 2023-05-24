Russia, China sign memorandum on trade cooperation — ministry

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Commerce of China signed a memorandum on deepening of cooperation in the services trade sphere, the press service of the Russian ministry said on Wednesday.

The document was signed during the Sino-Russian business forum by ministers of the two countries.

The parties agreed to develop the Russian-Chinese interregional trade in service, encourage participation of companies of the two countries in different exhibitions and fairs focused on development of the services trade, and to stimulate Russian and Chinese businesses for holding joint events in the field of educational, healthcare, financial, transport, construction, technical, and other services.