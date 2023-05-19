Russia, Islamic world’s countries are discussing dedollarization — deputy prime minister

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Russia is discussing current global shifts, including the processes of dedollarization, with the countries of the Islamic world, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has said.

"Of course, our relations [with the countries of the Islamic world] cannot but be influenced by the global shifts that are taking place and the global trends. We are talking about processes of dedollarization and the creation of an independent financial system," he said at a plenary session of the 14th international economic forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum on Friday.

Among other issues on the agenda, Overchuk noted the processes of de-globalization, the transfer of industrial production, the decline of Western investment in the Global South and the problems of energy as well as food security.

"This broader agenda and how it affects countries and relationships enables us to see that relations between Russia and the Islamic states have a very large and very positive future," he stressed. "The government is doing a lot to ensure further development along these lines.".