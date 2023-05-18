Russian business counts on reduction of bureaucratic barriers in Cuba — ombudsman

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian entrepreneurs expect the reduction of bureaucratic barriers in Cuba.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov said this at the Cuba-Russia Business Dialogue forum, which is taking place in Havana from May 17 to 19.

In total 158 enterprises are represented at the forum, including 52 from Russia and 106 from Cuba.

"Addressing the Russian participants, I would like to say: you are here at the very right time. Cuba is transforming, mastering new rules for interaction between the state and business. The Cuban authorities are ready to provide special conditions specifically for Russian entrepreneurs. This also applies to long-term land leases and duty-free import of agricultural equipment and granting the right to transfer foreign exchange earnings, and much more. Of course, we are waiting for the reduction of bureaucratic barriers," Titov said as quoted by his press service.

According to Titov, the authorities of both countries are working to reduce costs due to the large distances between the countries.

"There is a very large transport leg, so we are working together to establish permanent shipping lines for the supply of goods. We are discussing subsidized loans from the Russian government. But the main thing is that the way is open for investors!" Three Russian banks have already applied to register their branches in Cuba, Titov said.