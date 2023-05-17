Azerbaijan and Russia increase trade turnover l by 55.3% in January-April

BAKU, May 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-April 2023 reached $1.39 bln, which is 55.3% more than the same figure last year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Azerbaijani exports to Russia reached $349.48 mln (75.7% more than last year), while imports from Russia totaled $1.04 bln (49.4% more than the same period last year).

According to the statement, Russia placed third among Azerbaijan's commercial partners after Italy and Turkey in January-April. At the same time, Russia is the leading supplier of goods to Azerbaijan. During this time period, commercial transactions with Russia accounted for 7.76% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia reached $3.71 bln by the end of 2022, up 23.9% over the previous year. Last year, Azerbaijan's trading operations with Russia accounted for 7.04% of total international trade turnover.