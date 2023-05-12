Russia reports zero weekly inflation — statistics

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from May 3 to May 10, 2023, was zero after 0.19% inflation a week earlier, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) data.

Consumer prices in the country have risen by 0.05% since the beginning of May, and by 2.11% since the beginning of the year. In annual terms, inflation was 2.24% as of May 10, 2023 (based on calculations utilizing average daily data from this and previous years on similar dates).

Prices for mutton increased by 1.8%, chicken meat - by 1.1%, granulated sugar - by 0.8%, vermicelli - by 0.5%, semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages - by 0.3%, boiled sausages, butter, and pasta made from premium wheat flour - by 0.2%, beef, sausages, canned meat and dry milk formulas for baby food - by 0.2%, cottage cheese, wheat flour, rye bread, rice - by 0.1%.

At the same period, prices for chicken eggs fell by 1.7%, buckwheat - by 0.9%, canned fruits and berries for baby food - by 0.3%, sterilized milk and sour cream - by 0.2%, and pork, margarine, black tea, and millet - by 0.1%.

Prices for fruits and vegetables fell by an average of 1.2%, with cucumbers falling by 10.4%, tomatoes - by 5.2%, and bananas - by 1.1%. White cabbage prices climbed by 18%, carrots - by 5.6%, onions - by 5.5%, table beets and apples - by 1.1%, and potatoes - by 0.4%.

Prices for smartphones and cigarettes grew by 0.2%, while prices for motor gasoline remained virtually unchanged and diesel fuel prices fell by 0.1%.