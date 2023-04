MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Developing countries suffer more than most from sanctions on Russian fertilizer export, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Sanctions were introduced by countries that do not have much need for our fertilizers, while developing markets suffer from that," the head of state said.

"Those imposing sanctions, they introduced sanctions against us but the largest damage was inflicted to developing markets of Africa, Latin America and Asia," Putin stressed.