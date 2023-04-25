China surpasses EU in terms of trade with Russia — presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. China has surpassed the European Union in terms of trade with Russia, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"China has become our key trade partner. It has surpassed the European Union, and it keeps developing cooperation quite actively. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited our country at the beginning of this year, and one of the key documents signed by presidents was the plan for developing key areas of our cooperation through 2030. Russia and China will synchronize their long-term plans," he said.

"The next presidential term in Russia is 2024-2030, whereas in China the next five-year period is 2025-2030, which is why tasks have been set to synchronize [plans] on a whole range of areas," Oreshkin noted, adding that among such areas are logistics, transport infrastructure, technologies, industrial cooperation, food security.