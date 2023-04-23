Russia to supply China with 22 billion cubic meters of natural gas via pipeline in 2023

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. This year Russia will increase pipeline gas supplies to China by 50% and amounting to 22 billion cubic meters, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with ‘Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin’ program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"[Previous figures show that] by the end of 2022, supplies of oil, gas, and coal have increased," Novak said.

"Last year we delivered 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas and expect this figure in 2023 to reach 22 billion cubic meters, which is almost a 50% increase," Novak said.

During their meeting in March, the Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping respectively, instructed their government delegations to complete preparations of the documents on the Sila Sibiri-2 gas pipeline to sign them as soon as possible.

