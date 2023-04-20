Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.2 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.2 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.2 mln cubic meters as of April 20. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Wednesday, April 19, the pumping equaled 41.7 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on April 20 totaled 42.4 mln cubic meters via Sudzha. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 48 mln cubic meters on April 18, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 193 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. The autumn-winter season lasted 144 days in EU countries, during which around 51.7 bln cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from UGS facilities. Currently they are 56.78% full (20.35 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with around 61.94 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.