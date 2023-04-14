Sanctions against Russia prepared for years — PM

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The West did not introduce restrictions against Russia on the fly, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at the joint meeting of boards of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development.

"Colleagues, thank you. Exactly we together managed under the guidance of our President to withstand in this challenging time, when more than a myriad of sanctions was adopted against our country with a single goal: to ruin its economy and actually deprive the population of opportunities for normal incomes. This was not, so to say, in a vacuum. This was prepared for years," Mishustin noted.

The Prime Minister extended words of appreciation to everyone participating in the preparation of measures to counter sanctions. Such decisions helped the economy to adapt and embark on the development path and enabled to restrain inflation, he added.