Russian Cabinet bans rapeseed export until August 31 — decree

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Government has introduced a ban on rapeseed exports until August 31 of this year.

The decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was posted on the official web portal of legal information on Monday. "The temporary ban on rapeseed exports from Russia is established from the effective date of this decree until August 31, 2023," the document stipulates.

The ban will not cover exports to Eurasian Economic Union member-states, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and exports within the framework of intergovernmental agreements.