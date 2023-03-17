Presidents of Russia, Bolivia discuss trade, expansion of cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed key areas of development in the trade-economic and energy spheres and expansion of cooperation in a telephone conversation with President of Bolivia Luis Arce, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday.

"A telephone conversation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin with President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Luis Arce was held on the initiative of the Bolivian side. Key area of development of bilateral relations were discussed in detail, including in trade-economic, energy, science and education spheres, and in the high technologies area," the Kremlin said.

"Having expressed the mutual disposition towards further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation, the leaders agreed to make communications at different levels more active," the Kremlin’s press service added.