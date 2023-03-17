Russia may provide mobile lab to Congo to study tropical diseases

BRAZZAVILLE /The Republic of the Congo/, March 17. /TASS/. Moscow is working on providing a mobile laboratory to study tropical diseases to the Republic of the Congo, Russian Ambassador to the African country Georgy Chepik told reporters.

"For us and the Congolese side, this is a very important project in the field of research and study of tropical infections and diseases. The idea was put forward by the Congolese side and Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s sanitary watchdog) reacted very positively to it," he noted. "Currently, it is about working on providing the Congo with a mobile lab based on the Kamaz platform," Chepik added.

The envoy also said that Russia and the Congo would sign a memorandum on the project at a later date. "Russian and Congolese specialists will jointly use the laboratory," Chepik said.