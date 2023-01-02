KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian economy will be at the stagnation stage until 2034, ex-aide to the Ukrainian president Oleg Soskin said on his YouTube channel.

"Ukraine is the loser country, the depressive country, the country in an entropic funnel, so there is no need to ‘rasp’ about any improvement by 2034; everything will only get worse. Furthermore, this is the phase of depression, stagnation, destruction and entropy. What development can be? Soskin said.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is an inexperienced leader that cannot stand criticism against him, the ex-aide said.

The internal violence and repressions of the government against dissenting persons will grow in Ukraine, Soskin added.