Russian Cabinet to agree AI development roadmap with business — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian government will sign an agreement on cooperation with the business representatives within the framework of implementing the sixth roadmap for AI development after the New Year holidays, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

"Signing of the roadmap on AI development will take place in the near time after New Year holidays,": Chernyshenko said, with his statement conveyed in the Deputy Prime Minister’s office.

On December 29, 2022, agreements on cooperation within the framework of implementation of roadmaps in high-technology areas were signed by government officials with leading Russian companies. Agreements were signed under roadmaps of modern and looking-forward mobile communication networks, new industrial software, new general system software, quantum communications and quantum calculations.