Russian government approves automotive industry and metallurgy development strategies

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Government approved at its meeting on Wednesday the 2030 Metallurgy Development Strategy and the 2035 Automotive Industry Development Strategy, press secretary of the Russian Prime Minister Boris Belyakov told TASS.

"Yes. [They were] approved," the press secretary said.

The metallurgy development strategy anticipates domestic demand stimulation and export refocusing to alternative markets, the Cabinet said earlier. Tasks of a larger scale will have to be solved in the automotive industry. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said before.