Russia maintains plans to become major player on global hydrogen market — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia has not abandoned its plans to become a major player on the global hydrogen market and maintains plans to export it, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"We still want to become major players on the global hydrogen market and have not abandoned plans to export it," he said.

The Energy Ministry’s comprehensive program for the development of the low-carbon hydrogen energy industry dated February 17, 2022, implied that the export of Russian hydrogen could total 2.2 million metric tons in 2030, and revenues from its sale may amount to $12.7 billion.

In early August 2021, the Russian government approved the concept for the development of hydrogen energy in the country. Its first stage is designed to last 3.5 years and involves the creation of specialized clusters and the implementation of pilot projects for the production and export of hydrogen, as well as the use of hydrogen energy carriers on the domestic market.

In the next stages (until 2035 and 2050), it is planned to create large export-oriented production facilities, switch to the serial use of hydrogen technologies in various sectors of the economy (from petrochemistry to housing and communal services).

Novak said that the government has set itself several objectives regarding hydrogen energy development, and one of them is the creation of export-oriented hydrogen production. According to him, Russia’s share on the global market could reach about 20%.