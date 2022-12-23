Foreign carriers banned from hazardous cargo transportation in Russia

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved on Friday the law regulating rules of passenger and cargo transportation by foreign carriers in Russia.

The law enshrines a notion of cabotage motor transportation-carriage of cargo or passengers in the territory of Russia by foreign carriers with the use of motor vehicles owned by them, including the ones temporarily imported to Russia. Only foreign carriers registered on the territory of a member-state of the Eurasian Economic Union are authorized to perform such transportation. At the same time, such carriers are banned from transporting hazardous cargo.

The law stipulates that motor vehicles for cabotage transportation should be equipped with recording tachometers.