Gas pipeline blaze leaves three dead, one injured — emergency services

TASS, December 20. A deadly blaze at the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline in Chuvashia left three gas maintenance service workers dead and one injured, the emergency services told TASS.

"According to the latest updates, three individuals died and one was injured. All of them were working at the gas pipeline," the source specified.

Regional emergency authorities reported earlier that the accident had occurred about 50 km away from the regional capital of Cheboksary. A leak with the subsequent fire that erupted at the underground gas pipeline occurred near Yambakhtino village. The operator was performing service duties there prior to the outbreak of the blaze.