Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, Russia up 36.8% this year, says parliament speaker

BISHKEK, December 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increased by 36.8% this year, Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev said at a meeting with Russia’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolay Udovichenko in Bishkek on Tuesday.

"In nine months of this year trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia reached $2.23 bln, which is 36.8% higher than in the same period last year," Shakiev was quoted as saying by his press service. The Kyrgyz side "seeks to further strengthen the economic ties with Russia as its main trade partner," he added.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in the balanced growth of strategic partnership established with Russia, the speaker noted. "The relationship between our states is based on mutual confidence and historical ties. We should continue boosting cooperation in all areas and actively expand partnership relations within such international organizations as EAEU, SCO, CIS," he said.