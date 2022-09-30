US seeks de-industrialization of Europe to seize its market — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The United States is pushing Europe towards abandoning Russian energy sources to achieve its de-industrialization and to seize its market, while the European elites are betraying their peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the ceremony of accepting four new territories into Russia.

According to the head of state, the majority of European politicians meekly comply with Washington's demands for the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, while they realize that the United States, pushing for "the EU's rejection of Russian energy carriers and other resources, is in fact leading Europe to its de-industrialization, to completely take over the European market".

"They all understand, these European elites, they understand everything, but they prefer other people's interests. This is no longer servility, but a direct betrayal of their peoples. But God only knows, that’s their business," the President added.