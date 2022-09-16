SCO states support increase in share of national currencies in mutual payments

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. The SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) nations have declared for expansion of the practice of gradually increasing the share of national currencies in mutual payments, according to the Samarkand declaration of the Council of heads of SCO member states adopted on Friday.

"They [SCO countries] noted the acceptance of the Roadmap on gradually increasing the share of national currencies in mutual payments by concerned SCO member states and declared for expansion of this practice," the document said.

Moreover, the SCO states will continue consultations on the issues of the creation of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund, the declaration said. "Member states stressed the necessity to ensure financial support of project activities for fully untapping the investment potential of the organization and in this respect continuing consultations on the issues of the creation of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund," the document said.