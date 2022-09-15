Russia and China will reach final agreement on Power of Siberia 2 soon - Deputy PM

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia expects to reach final agreements with China on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, there is an increase in the consumption of both liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas. We are increasing supplies through the Power of Siberia 1, this year we expect the output of about 20 billion cubic meters of gas. Agreements have been concluded on the construction of a new route from Vladivostok to the north of China, which is 10 billion cubic meters of gas. In the near future we expect that final agreements will be reached on the Power of Siberia 2. This volume is about 50 billion cubic meters of gas," Novak said.

"We additionally supply liquefied natural gas to China from the Yamal LNG project and from those projects that will be launched in the future, Arctic LNG 2 and others. Of course, this market is very important for us," Novak added.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will allow uniting gas transport systems of Russia’s east and west. Gazprom will be able to deliver up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas via Mongolia to China through the pipeline, and provide gas to a number of Russian regions. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Alexey Miller said in January 2021 that Gazprom had started the design and survey works.