Aeroflot plans to create hub in Far East, says CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot airline plans to create a hub in the Far East, Chief Executive Officer of the national flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Aeroflot Group plans to base aircraft in the Far East and form a program, which may be called a regional base or a hub, with both international and domestic flights planned," he said.

Vladivostok or Khabarovsk are under consideration for hosting a base airport, Aleksandrovsky added.

Aeroflot is based in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, whereas on March 31, 2021, the company opened its second international hub in Krasnoyarsk. There are also four subsidiaries of Aeroflot in Russia, in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Perm, and Vladivostok. Earlier, the carrier said it planned to develop the regional program on increasing the number of bases in the country.

