Russia ready to satisfy any countries’ demand for energy resources, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to satisfy any countries’ demand for energy resources, but the domestic market is prior, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Our energy resources should mainly be aimed at the development of the country. But we have enough of them to satisfy the growing requirements of all willing to work with us," he said. "This is very profitable cooperation for our partners, including European countries," the president said, adding that receiving gas from Russia for decades the economy of European countries enjoyed obvious global competitive advantages.

