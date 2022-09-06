Russia boosted energy export by 1.5 times in dollar value — Customs

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian energy resources export increased 1.5-fold in dollar terms, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Ivin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In physical terms, we are actually staying flat against the last year. As regards, exports in value terms, in US dollars, we have a sound upside here, considering the energy price growth - exports moved upward by more than 1.5 times," Ivin said.

Trading with Western countries fell by 26% since February, the official said. "Exports tumbled 24% and imports fell by more than 30%. Countries - initiators of unlawful sanctions are taking the lead there - the UK, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Finland," Ivin noted.