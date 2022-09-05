Russia and Myanmar in talks to open direct flights — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Naypyidaw are negotiating the launch of direct flights, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"Negotiations are underway to open direct flights," he said.

The presidential aide added that Myanmar is showing interest in expanding the participation of Russian companies in oil and gas projects in the country.

"Our partners are showing interest in deliveries of energy carriers from Russia, expanding the participation of Russian companies in oil and gas production projects in Myanmar," Ushakov said. Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is currently on a working visit to Russia on September 4-9. He is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7. The two leaders will attend a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.