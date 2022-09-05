Kaspersky Lab reports sales growth in Latin America, Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, Kaspersky Lab has seen a steady growth in sales of its own solutions in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, Anton Ivanov, head of the company’s research and development department, said on Monday.

He was speaking during the Moscow-Vladivostok video conference, held on the occasion of the release of the report of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) "Evaluation of the potential of Russian solutions in cybersecurity on the international market." The video conference was held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The report presented the cybersecurity situation in countries such as India, Pakistan, Vietnam, China, Brazil, Argentina and Cuba. The CSR presented similar data for Kazakhstan and Belarus.

"We have been supplying solutions and services to most of the countries that have been affected for many years. <...> And, accordingly, what we, as a company, have seen is steady, stable growth since the beginning of this year in most of the regions presented in this report," Ivanov said.

He also noted that the solutions supplied to these countries differ from those sold in the territory of the Russian Federation. This is due to the lack of expertise in some states for the use of complex software systems.

This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."