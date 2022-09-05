Kremlin rejects attempts to blame Russia for reduced gas supplies to Europe

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin categorically rejects attempts to blame Russia for reducing gas supplies to Europe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We see the reaction [of the West]. Moreover, we see constant attempts to somehow place responsibility and blame for what is happening on us. We categorically reject these attempts and we insist that the collective West, in this case the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom, are to blame for the situation reaching the current point," he said.

He stressed that Russia "does not do it unfounded, but directly appealing to specific facts relating to specific turbines."

Since July 27, the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been used at 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of several gas turbines. One of them, made in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired equipment to Germany, but after numerous requests from Germany, it was decided to return the turbine. On August 31, Gazprom announced that the supply of Russian gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been completely stopped, as repairs are starting at the only remaining gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.