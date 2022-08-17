Center for AI development affiliated to Russian government to be launched in September

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The National center for AI (artificial intelligence) development affiliated to the Russian government will start its work in early September 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.

"The National center for AI development affiliated to the government of the Russian Federation will be launched in September," he said at a plenary session of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum.

The center is expected to become a key platform for searching and analyzing efficient AI solutions for business, science, the state, as well as to facilitate the opening of competences of more than 2,000 AI system participants, such as research institutes, power structures, technological corporations and more, Deputy PM added.

Major economic efficiency from the use of AI technologies has been registered by entities operating in the financial, healthcare and social sectors, according to Chernyshenko. "Fifty-three companies from leading sectors, such as finance and telecom, already use AI technologies," he said.