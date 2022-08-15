Bayer to continue agricultural goods supplies to Russia — company

BERLIN, August 15. /TASS/. Bayer made the decision to continue exporting its agricultural products to Russia, the German chemical and pharmaceutical company said on its website on Monday.

"Bayer is fully committed to helping prevent what could become an unprecedented food crisis. We share the view of the UN that global access to Ukraine’s food products and Russian food and fertilizers is essential to alleviate pressure on the global food system. In line with this, we have decided to continue supplying Russian farmers with essential agricultural products to ensure they can contribute to fulfilling the global demand," the company said.