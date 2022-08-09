Governor of Kaliningrad Region suggests filing action to WTO due to transit restrictions

KALININGRAD, August 9. /TASS/. Russia should file a statement of claim to the dispute resolution body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Lithuania or the European Union for compensation of expenses sustained by Russian transit participants due to imposed restrictions, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov said on Tuesday.

"In my opinion, costs currently sustained by Russian economic operators, [costs of] the budget that will probably subsidize marine transportation for some time, all these expenses should be filed in a claim within the framework of the WTO dispute resolution body at least against Lithuania, and probably against the EU in general, which introduced these sanctions without addressing its obligations [on transit to the region]," the Governor said.

The statement of claim should be filed in the name of Russia and the region is ready to support it with statistics of economic losses, Alikhanov said. "We are ready to furnish all the data of economic nature on our side," the Governor added.