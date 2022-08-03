Huawei closed its Vmall online store in Russia

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Huawei closed its online store Vmall in Russia from 10.00 am Moscow time of August 1, 2022. Orders placed earlier will be delivered as before, Huawei said on its website.

"Huawei stops sales in the official online store Vmall and in the mobile app Huawei Vmall since 10.00 am Moscow time of August 1, 2022. Orders placed earlier in the Vmall online store will be delivered as usual," the company said.

Warranty services will continue covering goods earlier purchased in the online store, Huawei noted.

At the same time, Huawei goods can still be ordered on another official website My Huawei, a TASS reporter found out. The overwhelming majority of goods are available and goods can be prepaid online by a bank card.