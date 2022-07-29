Kraft Heinz infant formula plants in Russia continue operations — expert

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Kraft Heinz infant formula plants in Russia continue normal operations, executive director of the Rusprodsoyuz Association of Foods Producers and Suppliers told TASS.

"The Rusprodsoyuz Association does not confirm information about the sale of Kraft Heinz infant formula production assets in Russia," Dmitry Vostrikov said. "Production facilities continue operating normally and delivering products to all their buyers," he noted.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on July 29 that the US-based food producer Kraft Heinz intends to sell its infant formula business.