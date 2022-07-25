Japan’s ban on Russian gold imports comes into force on August 1

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The ban on Japanese imports of gold from Russia, introduced earlier as part of the next package of sanctions due to the situation in Ukraine, will come into force on August 1, the Japanese Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.

Restrictions on the purchase of Russian gold were approved by the Japanese government on July 5. The same package of sanctions introduces from September 5 of a ban on providing accounting, auditing, consulting, and trust services to the Russian Federation.

Commenting on the intentions of the Japanese side, Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin said that restrictive measures affect Japan itself, and Moscow will take them into account and will not leave them unanswered.