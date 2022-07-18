Mongolian PM expects Power of Siberia 2 construction to begin in 2024 — FT

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. Mongolia expects that the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline though its territory to China will begin in 2024, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai told the Financial Times on Monday.

"The feasibility study of this project has finished and we believe construction will begin in 2024," the British newspaper quoted Luvsannamsrai as saying. He added that the final route of the line through Mongolia was still being "deliberated."

In the spring of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s gas giant Gazprom to start implementing the project. The new pipeline will connect gas transportation systems in Russia’s eastern and western regions. Gazprom will also be able to pump up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas via Mongolia to China and bring gas to a number of Russian regions. In January 2021, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said his company had started a feasibility study of the pipeline.