Gas prices in Europe above $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe crossed the level of $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on Wednesday amid temporarily halted production on a field in Norway, according to ICE data.

August futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands amounted to $1,910 per 1,000 cubic meters or 184 euro per MWh, up 5% from the start of the trading session.

It was reported yesterday that technical problems on the Sleipner field in Norway resulted in leakage and temporary stop of gas production and supplies to Europe. According to Gassco, the Norwegian gas transport operator, the field halted operations until the morning of July 15 and withdrawn production capacities are about 17 mln cubic meters daily.