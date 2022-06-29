Russia-Iran trade turnover rises by over 70% in 2021

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Attempts at sanctions pressure, threats, and blackmail can lead to the opposite effect as evidenced by the growth in trade between Russia and Iran in 2021 by more than 70%, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said announced on Wednesday.

"The Iranian example brilliantly illustrates that no attempt to subject the country to sanctions, extortion, pressure, or threats ever results in the desired outcome for those involved. Furthermore, the effect can be exactly the opposite. In this case, I'm talking about our bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, which show the ever-increasing positive dynamics. Looking at the statistics, our trade turnover increased by more than 70% last year. This figure does not need additional comments. The dynamics continue this year," he said at the meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation.

Kosachev clarified that it includes not only purchase and sale transactions, but also large-scale investment cooperation.

According to him, there is also an extensive agenda for cooperation on major international issues. "Among the first, I would like to mention the Syrian issue. And given today's sixth Caspian summit, I can't help but return to the subject of our collaboration in the Caspian region," Kosachev concluded.